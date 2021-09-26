North Carolina woman wounded when suspects fire into house

Police in Winston-Salem said a woman was wounded when suspects drove up to her house and opened fire before fleeing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.

The news release said that officers responded to a report of a gunshots. Police said the home was targeted by multiple suspects who drove up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.

A 34-year-old woman was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Police didn't immediately release further details.