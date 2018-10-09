‘Dark money,’ political and financial crimes pollute SC State House, report says

For years, the S.C. State House has been a world awash in dirty politics involving rivers of “dark money” and likely financial and political crimes centered around the consulting firm of Richard Quinn, according to a state grand jury report made public Tuesday.
The report — orchestrated by special prosecutor David Pascoe focuses on what he described as “pay-for-influence schemes” — also says S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, R-Lexington, cooperated with consultant Quinn behind the scenes and stalled the state grand jury’s investigation into Quinn and his clients for several years.
Wilson was more loyal to Quinn and his family than to “the citizens of South Carolina, who he represents, rather than with the Quinn family, and ... his (Wilson’s) actions impeded this investigation,” the grand jurors said in their report.
In fact, the attorney general regarded “Mr. Quinn as a second father,” the report said, adding that in recent years, Wilson “reassured Mr. Quinn that everything would be fine and that he didn’t believe the Quinns had done anything wrong.”
Wilson, who is up for re-election in November, released a statement later Tuesday saying “the Pascoe report is riddled with already-disproven political innuendo and baseless conjecture....This is an entirely political smear less than a month from an election and it should be dismissed as just that.”
Quinn’s lawyer, Deborah Barbier, released a statement calling the grand jury report “bogus” and was Pascoe’s attempt to “make charges in the media that he could not prove in a court of law.”
Barbier noted that Pascoe is a Democrat and said, “The report makes baseless and untruthful allegations against Richard Quinn, his family and many other fine Republicans in this state.” The report was released now “to influence the results of the upcoming November election,” she said.
For years, the legendary Quinn, 73, has been known variously as a “kingmaker” a political “godfather” to many of the numerous prominent politicians he helped elect and whose careers he nurtured, including Attorney General Wilson. Quinn has an “extensive network of powerful clients and friends,” the report said.
His political empire is dubbed “the Quinndom.” Quinn’s retainer fees ranged from $6,000 to $20,000 a month, the report said.
However, since Quinn allowed his corporation, Richard Quinn & Associates, plead guilty last year to lobbying without a license, his reputation has suffered and he last lost clients. Quinn’s son, Rick Quinn, a longtime Republican lawmaker, who also pleaded guilty last year to misconduct and resigned his post in the S.C. House.
And corporations - including some of the biggest names in the S.C. business and government worlds - “retained Mr. Quinn for his access to and influence over some of the state’s most powerful figures,” the report said.
Accompanying the report were acknowledgments by five major S.C. institutions — the University of South Carolina, the Palmetto Health hospital system, the ATT communications giant, the SCANA electric utility and the S.C. Association of Justice trial lawyers group — that they used the Quinn firm to lobby the legislature while the firm secretly was paying lawmakers to influence legislation.
To prevent special prosecutor Pascoe from having the state grand jury issue criminal indictments against the five institutions, they — without admitting wrongdoing — agreed to pay a total of $352,000 to defray the investigation’s costs, documents said.
Palmetto Health paid $100,000; USC paid $90,000; SCANA paid $72,000; ATT paid $60,000; and the trial lawyers paid $30,000. The money will go to Pascoe’s office and to the S.C. Ethics Commission, the report said.
The report was released after Pascoe and an attorney for The State, Jay Bender, argued before State Judge Clifton Newman that the public should be able to read it. The state grand jury wanted it released.
The state grand jury’s report also revealed that Quinn client the S.C. Association for Justice, the trial lawyers’ group, secretly funneled more than $200,000 to create attack ads against incumbent State Sen. Larry Martin, R-Pickens, to defeat him. Martin, a well-liked veteran senator, wanted to put more caps on the jury payouts that plaintiffs could get in civil lawsuits. Trial lawyers want higher caps on jury awards, or no caps at all.
Quinn’s firm “created a front entity for the (trial lawyers’) money called Better Future for Our Community,” the report said. “Those attack ads were successful against Sen. Martin and he was defeated.”
After Martin lost, Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, a trial lawyer and a Quinn client, assumed Martin’s post as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A chairman wields substantial power to advance or block legislation.
During its two-years investigation, the state grand jury interviewed 32 witnesses in secret. They included Attorney General Wilson, USC president Harris Pastides, former State Senate leader and former College of Charleston president Glenn McConnell, Columbia lawyer Kevin Hall, and Richard Quinn Sr.
In his appearance before the grand jury, Pastides told the panel that he used the Quinn firm because Quinn “seemed to have his finger on the pulse of the community sentiment, how communities, people,business officials, elected officials thought about the university ... “
The grand jury also had access to numerous documents, and computer and bank records seized from the Quinn’s Columbia offices during a March 2017 raid. In all, State Law Enforcement Division’s agents and prosecutors reviewed 975,856 pages of evidence, including the Quinn seized records, the report said.
Pascoe’s four-year investigation has led to the resignations and convictions of four prominent Republican lawmakers. Three were indicted by the state grand jury that made Tuesday’s report. Two other former lawmakers, ex-Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, and ex-Rep. Tracy Edge, R-Horry, have not been tried. Harrison, charged with misconduct, goes on trial Oct. 22.
In a press release the special prosecutor said, “This is not the ‘Pascoe report’ ... This is the report of the 28th state grand jury. The report contains their collective opinions, conclusions and recommendations.”
(This story and related articles will be updated throughout the day. The report and exhibits are several hundred pages and The State has reporters going though it.)
Comments