Joe Biden returning to Charleston to campaign for SC Democratic nominee James Smith

Former Vice President Joe Biden is returning to South Carolina on Oct. 13 to campaign for James Smith, Democratic nominee for S.C. governor, after an earlier campaign trip was postponed, Smith’s campaign confirmed on Saturday.

Biden will campaign for Smith early Saturday in Charleston, said campaign spokesman, Brad Warthen.

It was not immediately clear where in Charleston Biden and Smith will stop.

In September, Biden was scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.

Smith will face Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election for governor.

Biden and Smith have a longstanding friendship, connected, in part, by Smith’s military service. Biden’s late son, Beau, was an Iraq war veteran. Smith, an Afghan combat veteran.

The former Delaware senator endorsed Smith, 51, in January, months before Smith won South Carolina’s June Democratic primary.

Biden has endorsed other S.C. Democratic candidates, including his longtime friend Dick Hartpootlian, the former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, who is running for the state’s Senate District 20 seat.

Recently, he endorsed Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee in the state’s 1st District congressional race against Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington.

Biden is rumored to be a potential 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

Other possible 2020 candidates — ranging from U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder — plan to stop in the Palmetto State before Nov. 6 to campaign for S.C. Democratic candidates.