One dead, one in custody after shooting at Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard grille

One person is dead and police say they have a person in custody following at Shooting at Riptydz early Sunday morning.
Police have not named the victim in the shooting. Police radio traffic indicated the victim was shot in the head.
Around 1:15 a.m., Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting at Riptydz Oceanfront Grille, 1210 N. Ocean Blvd., according to the police department.
Riptydz owner Steve Ghidella said it was a grille employee who was not working that was shot. He declined to identify the victim.
“Our thoughts are with his family,” Ghidella said.
The investigation determined a fight started in the bar and a man fired the gun hitting the victim. The victim died in the shooting, according to police.
Ghidella said the grille has security, but didn’t know how the suspect got the gun into the establishment.
Witnesses helped identify the suspect and one person was taken into custody, according to the department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382.
Police say there is no risk to anyone in the Ocean Boulevard area.
