9-year-old SC boy is missing and in danger, deputies say

Deputies need help finding a missing 9-year-old South Carolina boy who may be in danger.
Aiken County deputies are looking for Jaylen Frazier, who was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to his mother’s Warrenville home, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother reported her son missing after receiving several threatening messages from Jaylen’s father, 31-year-old Patrick Demon Frazier, who made threats to harm himself or Jaylen, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies have been assisting investigators in searching the area and following up on leads throughout the early morning. North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have been assisting with the search for Jaylen, officials said.
Jaylen is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, about 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants and white shoes around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Frazier is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for custodial interference for Frazier.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frazier or Jaylen is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments