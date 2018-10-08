This Columbia restaurant has the best breakfast in SC, People magazine says

Columbia residents don’t have to go far after they “roll” out of bed to get South Carolina’s best breakfast, according to People magazine, which published a list of the best breakfasts in each state.
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli has the best breakfast in South Carolina, according to the magazine, which selected the Devine Street restaurant’s Pimento Cheese Grits Bowl as the Palmetto State’s best morning dish.
“While diners with a sweet tooth may opt for mini cinnamon rolls, those craving a savory meal know the Pimento Cheese Grits Bowl is the way to go,” the article states.
To compile the rankings, the magazine partnered with Yelp to select online reviews that focused on breakfast, and then ranked the restaurants using “a variety of factors” that included total volume, user feedback and scores, according to the magazine.
Opened in June 2016 near Columbia’s Five Points district by a mother and her son, the restaurant boasts a menu with a variety of breakfast and lunch items including the Gamecock: a sourdough bread sandwich topped with baked ham, black pepper thick bacon and barbecue pulled pork.
It was featured on the Food Network last year for its 12-pound cinnamon roll cake, the CinnaMonster.
In addition to the Pimento Cheese Grits Bowl, the breakfast menu (served all day) includes The Palmetto, a sandwich with eggs, cheddar cheese, BBQ pulled pork and grilled onions; Green Eggs and Ham, which is eggs with provolone cheese, capocolla, basil pesto and tomato; and a loaded grits bowl, which is a large bowl of grits of the day filled with eggs, diner’s choice of bacon and a side of toast and a cinnamon roll.
The lunch menu includes sandwiches, homemade soups and New York City pushcart hot dogs, which are shipped fresh to the restaurant from New York City.
All dishes are served with one of the restaurant’s signature mini cinnamon rolls.
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
