Another SC Democrat snags Biden endorsement ahead of possible 2020 presidential bid

Days ahead of returning to South Carolina to campaign for James Smith, the Democratic candidate for S.C. governor, former Vice President Joe Biden is wading into another statewide race.

Biden, a possible 2020 Democratic candidate for president, Monday endorsed Rosalyn Glenn, the Democratic nominee for state treasurer.

“She is a leader who has lived the American Dream and won’t stop until that dream is a reality for all,” Biden said in a statement. “She has dedicated herself to service and helping working families fight their way into the middle class. ... She has experience, integrity and grace, and I am proud to endorse her to be South Carolina’s next treasurer.”

A representative for Biden declined further comment.

Glenn, a Columbia Democrat, is president and chief executive of the Glenn Destiny Consulting financial planning firm, and has helped individuals, businesses, churches and nonprofits develop financial strategies to ensure their longevity, according to her campaign website.

“Vice President Biden is one of the most respected leaders in America,” Glenn said in a press release. “He is universally admired on both sides of the aisle for his integrity and his unbending commitment to serving all Americans, both qualities which I personally espouse.”

Glenn is running against Republican incumbent Curtis Loftis, who first was elected state treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Loftis was unopposed in those general elections.

Since taking office, Loftis has returned $158 million in unclaimed funds to South Carolinians, according to the treasurer’s office, and has overseen an increase in the number of South Carolinians enrolled in the state’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan. Additionally, Loftis administers the S.C. ABLE Savings Program, providing individuals with disabilities the opportunity to open tax-advantaged accounts in order to save for their future.

Neither Glenn’s nor Loftis’ campaign could be reached immediately for comment Monday.

Biden is scheduled to appear in Charleston Saturday to campaign for Smith, after an earlier campaign trip was postponed.

The former U.S. senator from Delaware endorsed Smith, 51, in January, months before the Columbia state representative won the June Democratic primary and the right to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 election.

Biden also has endorsed his longtime friend Dick Hartpootlian, who is running for the state Senate’s District 20 seat, and Joe Cunningham, the Democrat running for the state’s 1st District congressional seat against Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington.