Mourners note passion, courage of slain Florence officer

The Lalest on the funeral of slain police officer Terrence Carraway in South Carolina (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Fellow police officers, young people he mentored and his fellow deacons at his church all remembered the love, passion and courage of a South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway’s funeral was Monday. The 52-year-old officer was wearing his dress police uniform in is open casket. The bottom half of it was draped in an American flag. The logo of his favorite NFL team, the Oakland Raiders, was on the inside of the casket’s lid.

Carraway worked for Florence for more than 30 years. Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela called him a tough peacemaker, determined and courageous.

Authorities say Carraway was shot Wednesday trying to rescue three Florence County deputies ambushed as they came to question a sex assault suspect in an upscale Florence neighborhood.

Six other officers were wounded.

11:15 a.m.

Mourners are paying their respects to a South Carolina police officer fatally shot in what authorities say was an ambush.

Visitation for Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway began Monday morning, and his funeral is scheduled for noon at the city civic center.

Investigators say Carraway was killed and six other officers wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins in his upscale Florence County neighborhood Wednesday.

Authorities say Hopkins first shot three deputies coming to his home to question his 28-year-old son in a sex assault case

Investigators say Hopkins then fired on other officers who rushed to help, hitting four Florence city officers, including Carraway.

Carraway had been with the police department for more than 30 years and was heavily involved in youth sports and mentoring.