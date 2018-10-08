Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting outside of Harden Street bar, police say

A teenager is behind bars following a shooting outside of downtown Columbia bar, according to the police.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 6 at the Thirsty Parrot in the 700 block of Harden Street, the Columbia Police Department reported.

Around 2 a.m., a group of men tried to get into the club, but police said they were stopped by bar employees.

One of the men got into a physical fight with a Thirsty Parrot employee, when Rodriguez Kenatvious Marshall pulled out a firearm and fired once, according to the police.

The bar employee was shot in the arm and was taken to an area hospital, said police, adding the employee has been released from the hospital.

Using surveillance footage, the police identified individuals, which led to Marshall turning himself in Monday night.

Marshall has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police, who said the 19-year-old is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.