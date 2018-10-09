South Carolina deputy, 2nd driver hurt in wreck

A sheriff's deputy and a driver in a second vehicle have been hurt in a wreck in South Carolina.
The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said the wreck happened at an intersection around 8 p.m. Monday.
McBride said the deputy and the other driver were taken to hospital emergency rooms. The sheriff said the deputy is being treated for a leg injury. He did not know about the other person's injuries.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The deputy was in his patrol car. McBride said both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments