‘The sky’s the limit’: SC leaders express surprise by Nikki Haley’s departure from UN

Nikki Haley’s abrupt announcement on Tuesday that she will be leaving her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at the end of the year shocked some South Carolinians.

Most, however, said they were not surprised, speculating that her future in politics is not over.

The former S.C. governor and S.C. House member from Bamberg has been seen as a rising GOP star.

Here is how South Carolinians are reacting:

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Columbia

“@nikkihaley is a tremendous leader who has done great things for South Carolina as governor and for the US as ambassador to the UN. I wish her the best in whatever she decides to do next. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of her, and that is GREAT news for our state and country.

@nikkihaley is a tremendous leader who has done great things for South Carolina as governor and for the US as ambassador to the UN. I wish her the best in whatever she decides to do next. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of her, and that is GREAT news for our state and country. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 9, 2018

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca

“Ambassador Haley has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position. She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations. I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration. Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg

“Thank you @nikkihaley for your outstanding service to our country and to the state of South Carolina. The United States is better and stronger because of your leadership.”

Tedd Pitts, head of S.C. Chamber, then-Gov. Haley’s deputy and chief of staff

“I’m not surprised. She’s done a really good job. It’s a tough job, but she’s obviously served the country well for two years. We come to points in our life where it’s time to turn the page and move to the next chapter. The sky’s the limit. She’ll have all sorts of opportunity. We here in South Carolina know how dynamic and personable and what a great leader she is. She obviously has a very bright future ahead.”

Rob Godfrey, then-Gov. Haley’s deputy chief of staff and spokesman

“The sky’s the limit for Nikki Haley. She’s established a position as one of the most important conservative voices in the country, and I think people across the political spectrum and the private sector will look to her now for advice.”