Sen. Kamala Harris to visit SC next week ahead of potential 2020 presidential bid

Another potential Democratic presidential candidate is making an appearance in South Carolina ahead of November’s midterm election.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will appear at a pair of S.C. Democratic Party events on Friday, Oct. 19, said party spokeswoman Saloni Sharma. More details will be announced later, Sharma said.
Harris will be campaigning in Columbia and Greenville next week, Politico reported, citing a Harris adviser.
Harris is just the latest in a string of Democrats who are visiting the Palmetto State ahead of what’s expected to be a crowded contest for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. South Carolina will hold a key early primary that will help decide the nominee.
