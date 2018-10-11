Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Michael for Myrtle Beach area and Horry County

After coming ashore as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, Matthew is making its way across the Carolinas Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters predict the Grand Strand will see tropical storm-force winds and a little rain Thursday, bringing the risk of tornadoes and power outages.

Based on the Weather Service forecast for Horry County and the Pee Dee region, the highest winds will be closest to the beach. The further inland, the more rain.

Winds along the Grand Strand began to pick up overnight and the National Weather Service in Wilmington recorded 35 mph wind speed by 4 a.m. Thursday.

A 6 a.m. update from the Weather Service in Wilmington lowered the rain expectations for coastal areas, predicting less than half an inch for all of Horry County and a quarter-inch or less along the coast.

The update forecasts up to an inch and a half of rain in Florence and one inch for Marion.

The National Hurricane Center reports Michael is moving north at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph as of 5 a.m.

The storm is forecast to pass over the Carolinas Thursday, bringing up to six inches of rain to some inland area, according to the Hurricane Center. Much of the Midlands and upstate region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday.

The most recent forecast along the beach calls for winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, along with an inch of rain over the course of the day. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Michael was 210 miles west of Myrtle Beach, according to the Weather Service.

The entire region is under a tornado watch. The Weather Service is also warning of a 1- to 3-foot storm surge.

With the ground still saturated from Hurricane Florence last month, the Weather Service warns that the winds could knock down trees and cause power outages.

Here are some forecast graphs for our area as Michael moves towards the Carolinas tomorrow. Strongest winds tomorrow, with heaviest rain falling west of I-95. Tornado threat is also expected tomorrow morning into afternoon for our areas. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/yRImYZ78bS — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 10, 2018

Inland Horry County will also see about an inch of rain, according to the latest Weather Service forecast, and 20 to 30-mph winds Thursday.

The Waccamaw River is still at moderate flood stage, but Thursday’s rains are not expected to cause additional problems along the river, the Weather Service notes.

Horry County schools will be closed Thursday as the storm makes its way across the region.

Michael has already sparked tornado warnings upstate and in the midlands region.

Two people have died from the storm, including a child in Georgia who was killed when a tree fell on a house, according to ABC News..

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting