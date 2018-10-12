There’s still a chance to see the Lowcountry plantation designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

There is still time for those who want to see a sweeping Lowcountry property unique in the South.

Two months after they were first offered to the public, tickets to tour the Beaufort County plantation designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in November are still available.

Tours will be offered Nov. 9-11, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. , divided into morning and afternoon sessions. Tickets cost $175 per person and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Auldbrass 2018.”

Auldbrass Plantation, just outside Yemassee in the northern reaches of Beaufort County, has drawn visitors worldwide to see what Wright created in 1939. The property was bought by movie producer Joel Silver in 1987 and restored during the past three decades.

The 4,000 acre property on the Combahee River, which includes a main house, caretaker house, kennels and stables, is “one of the largest and most complex residential projects Wright ever undertook,” according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Tours serve as a fundraiser for the Beaufort County Open Land Trust. Previously offered every two years, organizers now plan to open the plantation annually event.

Tickets sold out in minutes in 2017 and crashed the nonprofit’s website. After being first offered for sale in August, plenty of tickets still remain for the November tours, event planner Ashley Rhodes said.



