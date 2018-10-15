Nikki Haley talks to magazine for series where ‘powerful women talk about power’

Nikki Haley is getting one more turn in the national spotlight before she leaves the United Nations at the end of the year.

Haley spoke to New York magazine for its series profiling “powerful women” in different fields and how they use their power.

Haley’s profile in the magazine will be published online later this week. New York published Chapter 1 of the series Monday, featuring TV host Megyn Kelly, an Air Force general and several U.S. senators. Most of the short profiles are written in the first person.

The U.N. ambassador’s piece, headlined “Nikki Haley kicks with a smile,” is scheduled to run in Chapter 4, “Arrival.”

Haley noted her appearance in the magazine on Twitter, where she tweeted, “Happy to be included with so many strong women.”

Happy to be included with so many strong women. ️ https://t.co/TN0sBoknXM — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 15, 2018

The magazine’s promotional tweet for the series features several of the women featured on its cover, including the former S.C. governor.

The profiles appears in the Oct. 15 print edition of New York.