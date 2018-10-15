Rocker John Mellencamp displays his art with Daufuskie Island artists on Hilton Head

Waves crashed over historic seawall 'The Battery' in Charleston around 9 a.m. on Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael raced across South Carolina. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts near 60 mph. at surrounding islands.
Roads in Columbia, South Carolina flooded as Tropical Storm Michael moved north on October 11. According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall and storm surges were likely to lead to flooding in areas usually spared from drastic weather.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.