Rocker John Mellencamp displays his art with Daufuskie Island artists on Hilton Head

Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island has art show that includes part-time resident Daufuskie Island resident John Mellencamp.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service