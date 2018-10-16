SC candidate’s felony conviction could stop him from holding office if he wins

Israel Romero, Democratic candidate for state superintendent of education, is not eligible for election because of a felony conviction, and he claims to hold at least one degree that cannot be substantiated, research by The Greenville News and Independent Mail reveals.
Romero was convicted of a felony in 2008 for the unauthorized practice of law, according to records, and he was incarcerated as late as April 2009.
In 1996, South Carolina passed a constitutional amendment prohibiting convicted felons from running for office within 15 years of serving time.
Romero, who also filed to run for the state House of Representatives District 20 seat in 2012, did not return five phone calls or multiple emails for comment over the last six days.
Romero is challenging incumbent Republican Molly Spearman for a position that manages a multi-billion-dollar budget and oversees school systems throughout the state that educate more than 750,000 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
According to state law, “A political party must not certify any candidate who does not or will not by the time of the general election, or as otherwise required by law, meet the qualifications for the office for which the candidate has filed, and such candidate’s name shall not be placed on a primary ballot.”
Marci Andino, executive director of the South Carolina State Election Commission, said political parties are responsible for determining candidate qualifications, and she said parties have the right to not certify candidates.
“If it is later determined that a candidate had a felony conviction within the past 15 years, the party may work with the candidate to get them to voluntarily withdraw,” Andino said by email. “Depending on the timing of the finding, the candidate’s name may be removed from the ballot. If the finding occurs late in the election process, the candidate’s name would remain on the ballot; however, the name would not be displayed on the election results reporting system.”
Trav Robertson, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said the law is unclear on whether political parties are required to certify candidates for public office. Robertson said he has gotten conflicting messages from two incidents in the state, one involving the Clarendon County coroner primary for 2018 and one involving the McCormick County sheriff election from 2016.
In the McCormick case, the party certified the candidate but questions were later raised over whether the candidate held proper qualifications. In Clarendon, the party declined to certify a candidate after finding she did not meet the requirements for office, but the candidate then sued to be certified as the nominee. The state Supreme Court is set to examine both cases this fall.
Robertson said his party does not conduct background checks of candidates, though they are required to sign statements of intent saying they are qualified to run. State Republican party officials did not return messages seeking comment Monday about their process for checking candidate qualifications.
In March Romero signed a statement of intent declaring that he qualified for candidacy.
Romero is a Taylors resident who said he is a retired teacher and writer originally from Honduras. He has not reported any contributions or spending for the superintendent race but posts frequently to Facebook and LinkedIn with commentary on political issues.
“Israel Romero did, in Greenville County, willfully and unlawfully practice or solicit the cause of another person in a legal action without being admitted and sworn as an attorney,” according to the indictment from his case in 2008.
Romero presented himself as an attorney in federal court while trying to represent someone on an immigration case, according to an arrest warrant.
He was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and served a little over three months in jail followed by a year of probation, according to the indictment and the Greenville County Department of Public Safety.
Robertson said he will vote for Romero for state education superintendent anyway.
“He seems like a very humble and very unique individual who wants to do right by the people of South Carolina and the people in his community over in Taylors,” Robertson said.
In a separate 1995 incident in New York, Romero was convicted for unlawfully allowing a woman to hire him as a lawyer in a divorce case when he was not a licensed attorney, but the conviction was overturned on appeal according to a filing in the Court of Appeals of the State of New York. The Court of Appeals decided the attorney general did not have the authority to bring criminal action against Romero and that the law permitted only civil action.
In 1993, Romero was approached at his church by a woman who requested his services as an attorney in her divorce case, according to court records. He took $750 from her and then “prepared various divorce documents that listed her, under the signature line, as a ‘pro se plaintiff.’ Defendant apparently told her when questioned that this designation was a legal term for signature, rather than an indication that she was unrepresented by an attorney,” according to the Court of Appeals decision.
In a previous interview with The Greenville News and Independent Mail, Romero said that he is running for state superintendent of education because of his four young grandchildren, three of whom already attend public elementary schools.
“I have an interest in educational enhancement in this state because I want them to be better educated,” Romero said. “I think I have knowledge, experience, capacity and the desire. I am an educator, and it is a passion for me.”
Romero said he decided to run for the position when he did not see any other Democratic candidates. He wants to see a political shift in the state.
“To make a change, everyone must vote straight Democrat,” Romero said.
Romero lists five different degrees among his qualifications for the position. These include a doctorate in educational administration from Atlantic International University in Hawaii, a juris doctor from La Salle University, a master’s in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, a master’s in business management from Almeda University in Idaho and an undergraduate degree from San Pedro University in Honduras.
La Salle University in Pennsylvania has never offered a juris doctor degree, according to the university’s registrar’s office. While a LaSalle Extension University based in Illinois once existed and awarded law degrees, Romero said his degree was from Pennsylvania. He didn’t respond to requests for clarification.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Almeda University is no longer in business and is not accredited by the U.S Department of Education, and its degrees are not legal for academic or business uses in Oregon, New Jersey, North Dakota, Washington and Idaho.
When asked about his education before his indictments were revealed, Romero said the voters he has spoken with are more concerned about his knowledge of current issues in education and not his background.
“Real people ask about real situations and real issues, and they have been asking me a lot, and as far as I know, they are satisfied with my answers,” Romero said.
Spearman, the incumbent, said she has not met Romero but read one of his writings and found it “confusing.”
“It did not appear to me that he had a good concept of what the duties of this job are and that in this job you are running a state agency of about 1,000 people,” Spearman said.
A search of records found no arrests for Spearman, who won 57 percent of the vote in 2014 to beat Democratic candidate Tom Thompson.
Romero said his degree in educational administration, his business degree and his experience as a trustee for a church board have prepared him for the position.
“Managing is not you going in the field and doing it; it is knowing how to work with people and how to work with other departments like the state school board,” Romero said. “I think I have the capacity to be at the state education department or at the U.S. education department.”
