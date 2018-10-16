Customer stabbed Mexican restaurant employee over food order, SC deputies say

An argument over a food order at a South Carolina restaurant turned violent when a customer stabbed an employee multiple times, according to authorities.
The incident happened Monday night at Sr. Salsa Mexican Restaurant on Woodruff Road in Greenville, according to Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies determined there was an argument between a staff member and 26-year-old James Edward Lowery Jr. over a food order, Flood said. The argument became physical and led to Lower stabbing the victim.
Warrants say Lowery, who is from Summerville, used a knife to stab the victim “numerous times;” however, it was unclear if it was a knife Lowery had on him or if he used one from the restaurant.
Witnesses told investigators they heard Lowery say he was “going to kill” the victim before he stabbed him, according to the warrants.
The victim hit Lowery during the fight and caused injuries, which investigators determined were self-defense, Flood said.
Both Lowery and the victim were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Flood said. Lowery, who remains hospitalized, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Attempted murder carries up to 30 years in prison, under South Carolina law. The weapon weapon charge carries up to five years in prison.
