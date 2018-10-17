‘A fairly often event’: A naked man cleans his car at Little River gas station, cops say

This wasn’t the first time an employee at an Exonn gas station in Little River saw a naked man outside her store, but it was the first time she decided to call the cops.
Around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a Horry County Police officer responded to the gas station off Highway 9 near the North Myrtle Beach High School, according to a police report. The store worker told police a man pulled up in a gold 2-door sedan, got out, emptied his trash and began to wash his windows with the soapy water at the gas pump.
The man did this while fully nude, the store employee said. The man got back in the car and calmly drove off after about five minutes, authorities said.
The victim described the man’s action as “a fairly often event” happening two or three times a week. This is the only report on file for the repeated event, according to police.
No further actions were taken by the officer, but the report was forwarded to the north precinct.
Comments