Stormy Daniels’ Election Day show in SC billed as ‘straight from the horse’s mouth’

Stormy Daniels is returning to South Carolina in November, just in time for the mid-term elections.

The adult film star, who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump, will be performing in Greenville on Election Day, according to foxcarolina, which reported Daniels will take the stage at the Trophy Club on Nov. 2, 3, 5 and the 6 — Election Day.

Club owner Jay Levy called Daniels’ appearance “straight from the horse’s mouth,” the Greenville News reported.

That comment came a day after Trump referred to Daniels as “Horseface,” on Twitter.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018 Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

The war of words between Trump and Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, continued to escalate Tuesday.

Daniels had her defamation lawsuit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge Monday, according to McClatchy.

That news set off a series of of posts on Twitter between the president and the porn star, including the “Horseface” comment. It also included a critical reply from Daniels, who tweeted “game on.”

One of the next steps in Daniels’ “game,” will include the South Carolina appearance.

It could include commentary and a book signing, according to Greenville News. Daniels recently released a tell-all memoir, “Full Disclosure,” where she included the details of her claims of an affair with Trump.

Daniels performed at the Greenville club in 2017 in an event billed as “The Making America Horny Again Tour!” according to The State.

She was scheduled to perform in Columbia in July, but The State reported Daniels’ performance was canceled after the club said her tour bus broke down.

“Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels, but has admitted that his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 in hush money,” the New York Daily News reported.