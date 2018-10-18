This airport just landed SC’s first direct transatlantic flight to Europe

Charleston International Airport is now truly international.
Airport officials today announced British Airways will begin air service to London beginning April 4. The flights to London’s Heathrow Airport will continue twice a week until Oct. 24, 2019.
The airline will fly Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. Boeing builds 787-10 Dreamliners at its North Charleston assembly plant.
The flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays with BA221 departing from London Heathrow at 5:20 p.m. and arriving into Charleston at 9:20 p.m. that evening. The return flight BA220 will depart Charleston at 10:50 p.m. and arrive at London Heathrow at 11:50 a.m. the next day.
“It is a privilege to establish this direct route between two cities that share a reverence for history, display unique charm and embrace promising futures,” Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring this partnership is an unrivaled success and look forward to welcoming new business and leisure travelers to our region and state.”
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner can hold 214 customers across three cabins, with 154 seats in economy, 25 seats in premium economy and 35 seats in business class.
Travelers on British Airways have a free baggage allowance, seat allocation and, on its long-haul services, complimentary meals and bar service and on-demand movies on personal TV screens.
