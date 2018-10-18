Woman posed as federal agent to scam immigrants out of big bucks, prosecutors say

Veronica Perdomo went to great lengths to make her con seem authentic, prosecutors say.

She created phony documents to show her victims — nervous immigrants, worried about being deported, the office of U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon reported. The paperwork included seals from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and reported their cases were being addressed.

She even had business cards from a Greer law firm, where she lied about working, according to an indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The 43-year-old Greenville woman said she could “assist them in obtaining legal status,” or upgrade the legal status they currently had, the indictment read.

Now, after scamming her victims of nearly $60,000, according the U.S. Attorney’s office, Perdomo might be facing more than 100 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Perdomo “pretended to be either an employee, officer or attorney working with or for the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services,” and sought out immigrants who were vulnerable. She told them she would “assist” them, but did nothing to help, and only took their money.

As part of her scheme Perdomo told her victims that she was preparing documents to be sent to DHS/CIS, but they were really “being piled up in a storage shed behind her home,” the Lydon’s office said.

To enhance her credibility, Perdomo even showed people a picture of her, which she said was taken in a federal courtroom, but was really a state municipal courtroom, per the indictment.

Overall, Perdomo scammed 14 people out of a combined $59,667, and did so with the help of Latoya Sanders, according to the indictment. The 30-year-old Greenville resident pleaded guilty to her charges Aug. 29, Lydon’s office reported.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Sanders played a lesser role than Perdomo. On Thursday, Perdomo pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud (punishable by 20 year maximum sentences, each), four counts of impersonating an officer or employee of the U.S. (3 year maximum sentences, each), and 12 counts of fraudulently affixing the seal of an agency of the U.S. to a document (5 year maximum sentences, each).

The case was built against Perdomo by real DHS/CIS agents, Lydon’s office said.