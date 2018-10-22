‘Disney on Ice’ to skate into Columbia for 100th anniversary celebration

Disney on Ice will skate into Columbia next year during its 100th anniversary celebration.
Performances will be May 2-5 at Colonial Life Arena, with tickets going on sale Oct. 30, according to a release Monday from the arena.
The performance puts more than 50 of Disney’s most beloved characters on ice skates, singing, dancing and skating to songs from Disney classics including “The Lion King,” “Toy Story” and “Beauty and the Beat” and newer Disney favorites like “Frozen,” according to the release.
“This is a show, more than any other, that is truly for everybody,” show producer Kenneth Feld said in the release. “When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and young parents really respond to modern day favorites like ‘Frozen.’”
Tickets can be purchased starting Oct. 30 through ticketmaster.com.
