Ex-SC Rep. Harrison ‘trampled’ on ethics law, ‘lied’ about Quinn, prosecutor says

Former state Rep. Jim Harrison secretly was paid “over $900,000 by his friend Richard Quinn” to exert behind-the-scenes influence on legislation for 13 years while the Columbia Republican was in the S.C. General Assembly, a prosecutor told a Richland County jury Monday.
And when asked by a journalist if he worked for Quinn, Harrison “flat-out lied” and said he didn’t, special prosecutor David Pascoe told the jury in opening arguments.
“He (Harrison) said, ‘I’m not on the payroll of Richard Quinn & Associates,’ ” Pascoe told the jury on the first day of Harrison’s trial.
Speaking after Pascoe, Harrison’s lawyer, Reggie Lloyd, told the jury that the prosecution’s case was “hogwash.” Harrison, who left the Legislature in 2012, is “honest” and was so highly regarded by his friends that they campaigned for him when he was out of the country on military deployments, Lloyd said.
“His life has been about public service, honest public service,” Lloyd told the jurors, adding he will show them that prosecutors are trying to pin crimes on an innocent man. “Jim Harrison not only never broke any laws — he never sought to break any laws,” the former SLED chief said.
Harrison, 67, is charged with two counts of misconduct, a count of conspiracy and two counts of lying to a state grand jury about his work for Quinn’s firm.
However, the jury’s verdict will address whether “dark money” — untraceable, undisclosed payments made to lawmakers or on their behalf — is legal in South Carolina.
Pascoe, using bank records from First Citizens Bank obtained by the state grand jury, contends the $900,000 in payments that RQ&A made to Harrison from 1999 to 2012 were illegal. But Lloyd said he will show the jury the payments were legal and Pascoe is twisting the law to wrongly convict Harrison.
After the lawyers’ opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness — State Law Enforcement Division Lt. Jeremy Smith, the lead agent on the case. Smith told the jury about Harrison’s grand jury testimony and items seized during a surprise raid on Richard Quinn’s offices in March 2017, conducted by SLED.
State Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen told jurors the trial is expected to last a week.
The screening of prospective jurors on Monday morning gave a hint of possible witnesses and issues:
▪ Among the possible prosecution witnesses: Palmetto Health chief executive Chuck Beaman; former State newspaper editorial page editor Brad Warthen; Columbia attorney Kevin Hall; FBI agent Chris Garrett; former state Sen. Jake Knotts, R-Lexington; former ATT of SC CEO Pamela Lackey; political consultant Richard Quinn; former state Reps. Merrill, Tracy Edge and Rick Quinn; and current state Reps. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, and Mike Pitts, R-Laurens.
▪ Companies and institutions that could be named during the trial include the University of South Carolina, Palmetto Health hospital systems, SCE&G, the Alliance for Justice, the S.C. Ports Authority, Advance America, ATT of South Carolina and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.
Earlier this month, the state grand jury released a report on “dark money” flowing through the S.C. General Assembly.
Harrison is the fourth lawmaker to go to court after being indicted by the Pascoe-led state grand jury’s investigation into State House corruption. That probe is the biggest public corruption investigation in South Carolina since the “Lost Trust” investigation in the 1990s, which ensnared more than a dozen lawmakers.
▪ This story will be updated
