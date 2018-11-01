A procrastinator’s guide to the 2018 SC elections

Who will be SC’s next governor? Here’s what you need to know

Henry McMaster and James Smith are the two candidates for South Carolina Governor in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6.
South Carolina

We’re in the final throes of the 2018 election, and maybe you slacked off on researching the candidates.

That’s fine. It’s why we’re here.

First, a reminder: Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Now, if you’re just now studying up before voting, here is a list of the candidates in major S.C. races that will be on Columbia-area ballots. Follows the links to our stories — below — about those candidates.

Governor’s race

Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster vs. Democratic state Rep. James Smith. Both are from Columbia.

Attorney general’s race

Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson of Lexington vs. Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo, a Charleston School of Law professor.

2nd District congressional race

Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Springdale vs. Democrat Sean Carrigan, a realtor from Chapin.

Senate District 20 race

Republican Benjamin Dunn, a Ballentine attorney, vs. Democratic attorney Dick Harpootlian, of Columbia.

