‘American success story is alive and well’: Lancaster County expansion adds 225 jobs

A Lancaster County manufacturer is expanding, bringing 225 new jobs and a $20 million investment.

“We have fantastic employees, and they are our greatest asset,” said Todd Henderson, president of Nutramax Laboratories. “We plan to continue to be a part of making Lancaster a great place to work and live.”

A statement from South Carolina Department of Commerce said Nutramax will expand its existing buildings both for corporate and manufacturing space. Hiring will begin immediately.

“We produce advanced things in South Carolina, including pharmaceuticals and medical products,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “As a result, a burgeoning life sciences industry has developed within our borders, and the success of companies like Nutramax Laboratories is proof that this thriving sector will only continue to grow in our state.”

The company began in 1992 with two employees. Nutramax researches and develops nutritional supplement products for people and pets. Nutramax moved its animal health and corporate operations to Lancaster County in 2010. The company now operates sites in South Carolina and Maryland.

“This is a reflection of free enterprise and shows the American success story is alive and well in our country,” Henderson said.

Nutramax is a top 20 employer in Lancaster County. Steve Harper, Lancaster County Council chairman, said it’s “difficult to put into words” what the company means to the county. The expansion is “tremendous news,” he said.

“The company has brought manufacturing jobs to a community that was in desperate need of them and continues to invest in Lancaster County with new facilities and jobs,” Harper said. “We are a far better county today than we were when they arrived, and much of the positive change we’ve experienced can be attributed to their presence, involvement and leadership.”

Jamie Gilbert, executive director of the county’s economic development group, calls Nutramax one of Lancaster County’s “signature manufacturers and employers.”

“Their products are recognized worldwide by pet owners, and their reputation in the nutritional industry is second to none,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder that they call Lancaster County home for both their corporate headquarters and manufacturing of nutra-ceuticals for pets.”

The company in early 2016 announced a $15 million expansion.

To apply for a job, visit the company’s career page at nutramaxlabs.com.