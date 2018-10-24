SC prison guard tried to smuggle more than 100 pills in his groin, police say

A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer was arrested Wednesday after trying to bring drugs into a Bennettsville prison, according to a statement from SCDC.
William Shaquille Suggs, a correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution, was charged with possessing or manufacturing drugs, misconduct in office, furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband and possession of 15 doses of MDMA or ecstasy.
Evans C.I. is a Level 2 institution that houses medium security offenders.
According to arrest warrants, Suggs tried to smuggle the drugs into the prison by hiding them in his groin area. One package contained about 40 Oxycodone pills.
He was also found with about 65 MDMA pills and 19 cigarettes, as well as a lighter, according to the warrants.
Police services also found about 450 grams of synthetic marijuana in Suggs’ car, according to the warrants.
