Columbia’s 57-year-old seafood market and restaurant closes

Palmetto Seafood Co., which has operated on Gervais Street near Five Points in Columbia for nearly 60 years, has closed.
A sign on the door said it was due to a death of one of owner Lucius and Addie Moultrie’s sons. The Moultries could not be reached for comment.
Moultrie had been a customer at the Palmetto Seafood Co. for more than 20 years when owner Ralph Floyd, who opened the market in 1961, spoke to him about buying the business.
Moultrie had just retired from the Columbia Fire Department after 26 years and had always dreamed of owning his own business.
So in April 1997, after discussing the idea with his family, Moultrie bought the market
He painted it blue
and added a kitchen.
Soon the business was known for its homemade tartar sauce, hushpuppies and catfish stew among other seafood favorites.
By Thursday, the store’s Facebook page, website and telephone had been disabled.
