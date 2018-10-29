Evette or Powers Norrell? Which candidate for SC lieutenant governor won the debate?

State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell (D-Lancaster), far left, and Republican Upstate businesswoman Pamela Evette give their opening statements during the lieutenant governor’s debate at South Carolina ETV studios in Columbia on Oct. 29, 2018. This is the first year the governor and lieutenant governor are running on the same ticket. Charles Bierbauer, dean emeritus of the University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications, and Andy Shain, Columbia bureau chief for The Post and Courier, moderated the debate. Gavin Jackson/SCETV Gavin Jackson SCETV