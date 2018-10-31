A Chester County film maker is bringing new jobs. It isn’t the first time.

A major Chester County manufacturing plant is expanding and adding 75 new jobs.

Carolina Poly Inc. produces trash bags, plastic sheeting, shrink films and other products. It’s part of Poly-America, one of the largest polyethylene film manufacturers in the U.S. Carolina Poly announced in 2015 is was investing $100 million in Chester County. The 500-square-foot facility at 1580 Lancaster Highway began production in 2017.

Now, the polyethylene film manufacturer is making a $25 million investment to add capacity.

“The expansion of Carolina Poly’s county operations is a testament to the company’s vested interest in Chester County,” said Mike Enoch, Chester Development Association chairman.

Hiring for new positions begins immediately. Applicants can find out more at carolinapoly.com or email jobs@carolinapoly.com.

Shane Stuart, county supervisor, said the move is a good indicator for overall business in Chester County.





“While we like new industries locating in our county, nothing is better than seeing an existing company expand their operations,” he said. “Local growth speaks volumes about the pro-business environment we have in our community and may encourage others to invest here.”

State employment data shows manufacturing is a major force in Chester County, with more than three times the manufacturing jobs there than in any other segment of the work force.

“When a South Carolina business grows the way Carolina Poly has, it’s yet another testament that we are a state that fosters manufacturing innovations,” said Bobby Hitt, state secretary of commerce.

Gov. Henry McMaster congratulated Carolina Poly and said the state looks forward to “supporting them for years to come.”

“In South Carolina, we’re proud of our pro-business environment that supports and enables continued growth of existing businesses,” McMaster said in a statement.

In 2016, Chester County received a $2.9 million federal grant for wastewater improvements to support the S.C. 9 industrial corridor. The grant created 300 new jobs and $100 million private investment to support Carolina Poly and future industrial users.