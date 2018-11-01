Follow along as pivotal hearing into SCE&G electric rates begins

The S.C. Public Service Commission convened Thursday in the first day of hearings into over SCE&G’s electric rates and Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s proposed buyout of the Cayce-based utility.
At stake is who will pay for SCE&G’s failed, $9 billion nuclear project and how big the power bills of about 728,000 SCE&G customers will be in the future.
Thursday’s hearing is the first in what’s expected to be a month-long forum for competing narratives — from customers, regulators and the utility — about who is at fault for the nuclear expansion project’s collapse.
First up to speak is a pair of environmental groups — Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club — who are expected to argue the project was ill-conceived from the start, given the costs, the risk of nuclear construction and a host of other factors.
They want the PSC to eliminate SCE&G’s entire $27-a-month nuclear surcharge. They also want the utility to refund the $2 billion it already has collected from its customers.
Dominion has proposed refunding SCE&G’s electric customers roughly $1,000 each and cutting SCE&G’s power bills by about $10 a month. But Dominion would retain the right to charge the average SCE&G customer another $4,000 for the unfinished project over the next 20 years.
In an alternate plan filed last week, Dominion said it instead could drop the proposed $1,000 refunds in favor of a bigger, $20-a-month rate cut. That plan would cost SCE&G customers about $1,700 over the next 20 years.
SCE&G’s original plans — which would cost its customers thousands more than that over the next half-century — also are on the table before the PSC.
Below follows a list of updates from the hearing:
▪ The state’s utility watchdog, the Office of Regulatory Staff, kicked off the hearing by asking that all documents related to the project be made public. SCE&G has fought to keep many of those documents — including key testimony from witnesses — confidential.
▪ SCE&G’s attorney, Belton Zeigler, says that “all-or-nothing” approach isn’t appropriate. Some documents are protected by attorney client privilege. Others aren’t relevant, he said. For example, he said, someone could have written a critical email about the project and then change his or her mind. Zeigler says SCE&G would be willing to discuss releasing documents on a case-by-case basis. “If ORS can point to the things they want to release, we will be happy to discuss them.”
▪ Bob Guild, representing environmental groups, says project was a bad idea from the get-go and was mismanaged while SCE&G lied to regulators and the public. Now, Dominion is here to buy SCE&G and charge ratepayers. “It is as if we are confronted by a murder followed by armed robbery.”
▪ Guild frames case as “a story of greed and deception” that focuses on SCE&G’s hubris.
▪ ORS attorney, Matthew Richardson, says he can’t explain to 3rd-grade daughter why SCE&G can charge customers for failed project. “What’s even harder to explain is why the SCANA shareholder should get a profit out of this and why the executives should get bonuses paid by ratepayers.” Richardson argues SCE&G estimated in early 2015 that its project was going to cost far more and last years longer than contractors were saying. He says SCE&G ignored its own analysis and gave regulators the contractors’ unrealistic numbers.. “SCCE&G just didn’t come clean about the true schedule and cost,” in order to retain tax credits and continue revised rates.
▪ SCE&G customer William Dowdy says, “SCE&G did not know how to fabricate nuclear reactors, but they did know how to fabricate numbers and dates.” Dowdy argues the utility knowing submitted false information to the public and the commission that led to higher rates for customer. He says he does not oppose a merger, so long as the combination recognizes and mitigates harm to SCE&G customers “to the maximum extent possible.” Says Dominion’s “payday loan” offer of a roughly $1,000 refund is “unacceptable.” Dowdy adds Dominion has advertised its $1,000 partial nuclear refund by saying, “‘That’s a lot of groceries.’ No, that’s a lot of baloney.”
▪ Frank Knapp, with the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce, says ratepayers and small businesses don’t want to pay any more for the failed project. They also want their $2 billion back from SCE&G. Knapp says he’s skeptical of SCE&G’s threats to file for bankruptcy.
▪ Attorney for S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, Michael Anzelmo, speaks about the rate cut passed this summer by the General Assembly, arguing in favor of keeping that rate permanent, noting it’s survived several court challenges by the utilities. That rate is similar to what Dominion recently offered. Read more about that here.
