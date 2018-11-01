With one decision, 1,200 acres in Chester County will be ready for new business

The industrial companies aren’t lined up yet, but when they’re ready, it’s likely the land will be, too.





Chester County Council is poised for a final vote Nov. 5 on rezonings that could make way for new industrial construction on more than 1,200 acres.

The area likely will be three of four large industrial sites, rather than a “super site” with one industry.

Karlisa Parker Dean, director of Chester County Economic Development, said the rezonings could make the land more desirable for companies.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“We are very big advocates of being prepared,” Dean said. “Having a company ready and them having to wait for a rezoning is not part of being prepared.”

The rezonings fit into what the county forecasts for the Richburg area, just north of Lancaster Highway, near Sloan Road.

The land, called Richburg Magnolias, is across from the several-hundred acre L&C Distribution Park, and other industrial sites.

County records show two of the six land parcels -- a combined 197 acres -- up for rezoning were sold May 10 for $6 million.

The remaining four parcels combined are 1,012 acres and worth $3.74 million, according to county records.

Chester County’s strategic plan from 2015 listed 10 similar, certified industrial sites. Three have been taken off the market by industrial users. The current rezoning would put the properties, with some of it already having some level of industrial-use zoning, at a medium density industry use.





Dean told Council in early October the rezoning would allow a “broader ability to place industry” on the property and fits land use plans.

“Our strategic plan shows this area will grow commercially and industrially,” Dean said.





New ownership for the land makes it a good candidate for the rezoning, to allow more space to attract business.

“We’re always looking for land that offers opportunity,” Dean said.

Residential zoning

In separate vote Nov. 5, Council will decide whether 475 acres of Fort Lawn land zoned industrial will swap to rural residential.

Residential growth has been a hot topic in the county for months. In March, Council voted against a rezoning that would have more than doubled how many houses LGI Homes could build on 250 acres in Richburg. Despite a stated need for housing, Council feared the change would put homes too close together or negatively impact public services.

Council has been vocal about attracting the right types of housing and even possible development impact fees to have that housing help pay for needed public services.





In mid-October, council members discussed potential changes or limits to the number of homes that could be built on a single road access plan.

“Our land development regulations are really pretty out-of-date,” said Councilman Pete Wilson. “We need to consider revamping the whole thing to make sure they’re facing the issues we’re currently facing.”

Leaders are looking at York County, which limits homes to 150 on a single way in or out, and others with similar rules.

“There’s some practical reasons for this, such as traffic, some safety issues,” Wilson said.

Chester County leaders see the explosive residential growth in nearby York and Lancaster counties. Chester County leaders want to be prepared.

“If you’ve got 800 cars coming out of one road, it’s going to be a disaster in the end,” said Councilman Alex Oliphant. “And we just need to make sure we fix this now, before what’s probably coming our way. And it might be coming quicker than we all think.”