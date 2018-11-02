Woman caught, 3 ‘dangerous’ men sought in Lancaster home invasion shooting, cops say

A woman has been caught and three men police say are “armed and dangerous” are being sought in a Lancaster home invasion shooting, police said.

Aikiriea Okesishai Crockett, 21, is charged with attempted murder and burglary after a man was shot outside his Kings Circle home Thursday around 12:15 a.m., said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Police have burglary warrants against Malcolm Eugene Belk, 28; Danquinton Lamar Johnson, 27; and Travis Phillip Miller, 35.

“This incident was marked by extreme violence,” Faile said Friday. “We need to get Belk, Johnson and Miller into custody.”

A 31-year-old Lancaster man was in his car when he was shot, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster sheriff’s office.

The man was on his way home from work Thursday when a roommate received a home security system alert, Barfield said. The man drove home, saw the back door was open and lights were on, then was shot while sitting in the car, Barfield said.

The gunshot victim, who has not been identified, drove himself to Springs Memorial Hospital. He was treated for injuries and is expected to survive, Barfield said.