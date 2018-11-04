1 airlifted, 2 apartments destroyed in SC duplex explosion

One person was airlifted to a hospital after an explosion destroyed a South Carolina duplex, damaging at least two other units, according to officials.
The explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Independence Way in Greenwood, according to a post on the Greenwood Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Fire crews arrived and found the duplex engulfed in flames, a video post to the department’s Facebook page shows.
Greenville police say the duplex exploded, destroying two apartments and causing significant damage to at least two other units, according to WYFF.
One person was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta, Ga., and at least two others had minor injuries, FOX Carolina reports.
The Greenwood Index-Journal reported that a family of four -- including a mother, father and two children, one of which is an infant -- were among the injured. They were treated at the hospital in Greenwood.
The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.
Comments