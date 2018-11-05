More arrests and new charges for teens accused of beating boy in Facebook video

Three teens face additional charges and five juveniles have been charged for their role in an alleged attack of a boy on a Georgetown County dirt road that was filmed and shared on Facebook.

David Dequan Rutledge Jr, Kenneth Daniel Newton and Gunnar Travis Gatlin now face two counts of assault by mob.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said five juveniles have been charged with third-degree assault by mob. With new charges, 11 people have been charged in the incident.

Anthony Robert Holmes and Alquavion Melvin Snow are charged with one count of assault by mob and Blake Allen Finley has been charged with affray.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

All suspects have been released on bond.

A 17-year-old boy can be seen in the video recorded Oct. 30 being stomped and kicked. The victim did not suffer any broken bones, his mother told The Sun News. The incident allegedly happened on Indian Hut Road.

In the video, teenagers gathered on a dirt road near Andrews and begin to argue. The first punch is thrown about 50 seconds into the recording and then a mob of people surround the teenager, kicking and punching him. The fight continues as the video abruptly ends.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong