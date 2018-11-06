Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

South Carolina

Push the plate away: SC ranks high on latest list of fattest states

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 06, 2018 11:13 AM

Put down that second helping of chicken bog, Lowcountry.

South Carolina was ranked the eighth fattest state in America, according to Wallet Hub, a personal finance website.

The state comes in behind Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and West Virginia. Mississippi was ranked the fastest state in America by the website, and Colorado was ranked the least fattest state.

Wallet Hub determines the list by looking at the prevalence of obesity throughout a state, health consequences and food and fitness.

From there, each section is broken down into subcategories. Those categories are graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 for the fattest state.

Now, South Carolinians, as much as you want to eat a nice helping of shrimp and grits as comfort food, remember there are 716 calories per serving, according to the site.

The study also compared the best and worth states in things like physically inactive adults and adults with the highest cholesterol.

South Carolina ranked in the top five states with the highest percent of adults with Type 2 diabetes, coming in behind Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia.

