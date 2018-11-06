Put down that cheeseburger. South Carolina ranked one of fattest states in U.S.

Put down that Halloween candy. South Carolina was just ranked one of the most obese states in the country, according to a study from WalletHub.
According to the study — which examined information such as overweight population, sugary-beverage consumption and obesity-related health care costs — the Palmetto State is ranked No. 8 overall.
Though the state didn’t rank 1st in any particular category, it was awarded the No. 5 spot when it comes to percent of adults with Type 2 diabetes, according to the study. South Carolina also ranked No. 7 in percent of adults eating less than one serving of fruits or vegetables per day.
The Palmetto State also ranked low in percent of obese adults (14th), percent of obese children (12th), percent of physically inactive adults (15th), percent of adults with high cholesterol (11th) and percent of adults with hypertension (9th).
The only ranking South Carolina managed to grab above the halfway mark was in the percent of overweight children, coming in at 28th, according to the study.
South Carolina was outpaced by mostly fellow states in the southeast, like Mississippi (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 5) and Alabama (No. 7). Colorado was ranked the thinnest state, followed by Utah and Hawaii.
Here are the fattest states in the U.S.:
- Mississippi
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Texas
