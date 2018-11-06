Teenager dies days after being hit by car in Clemson

A 17-year-old died days after he was hit by a car in the city of Clemson, according to officials.
The deadly incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 29,, according to a release from Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.
The victim, 17-year-old Elijah Davis of Westminster, was hit by a vehicle while walking on the 1000 block of Tiger Boulevard, Kelley said. He died Friday evening at Greenville Memorial Hospital. That cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The driver of the vehicle told Clemson police he was driving on Tiger Boulevard toward Seneca at around 35 or 40 mph when the pedestrian ran out in front of him, WSPA reported.
There’s been no word on charges. Clemson police are investigating.
