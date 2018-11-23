Black Friday break-in: Car smashes through dollar storefront

Police are looking for two suspects who stole a truck and smashed it into the Family Dollar located on Savannah Hwy in the Town of North. The suspects were trying to detach the ATM from the floor.
South Carolina

Burglars had a brash plan to rob SC store — crash a truck through the front door

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 23, 2018 11:18 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Police in Orangeburg County are searching for two thieves who crashed a truck through the doors of a store in the early hours of Black Friday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Savannah Highway in North, about 30 miles south of Columbia, according to the North Police Department. The suspects backed a blue 1987 Chevrolet Silverado through the doors of the store.

The suspect were trying to detach the ATM from the floor using the truck, the police department said in a Facebook post. It was not clear if the suspects were successful.

Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts is asked to call Chief Lin Shirer at 803-247-5801.

