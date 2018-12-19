Republicans could forgo 2020 SC primary to protect Trump

The S.C. Republican Party could decide next summer to pass on holding the party’s 2020 primary election — a move hardly unprecedented — to help protect President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saving state taxpayers millions of dollars.

Trump, so far, has no GOP opponent in 2020. However, at least one Republican has flirted with the idea.

State GOP chairman Drew McKissick told The State Wednesday a decision whether to forgo the S.C. primary has not been made.

The state’s primary election is set for Feb. 29, 2020, the second in the country and the South’s first.

“It’s not, whatsoever, under consideration,” he said. “It’s not been thought about, talked about, contemplated. That (vote by the party’s executive committee) wouldn’t happen until summer 2019.”

McKissick’s comments follow a Washington Examiner interview Tuesday, when McKissick told the conservative outlet, “Considering the fact that the entire party supports the president, we’ll end up doing what’s in the president’s best interest.”

The former New York business mogul swept most S.C. counties in the February 2016 primary, taking the Palmetto State that following November against former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He is still wildly popular among S.C. Republicans, according to polls.

“We have complete autonomy and flexibility in either direction” to vote whether to hold a primary, McKissick told the Examiner Tuesday, meaning state parties decide whether to hold primaries, not the General Assembly or state law.

Altogether scraping a presidential primary in February 2020 would not be the state’s first.

A lack of opposition caused Republicans to forgo a primary for former President George W. Bush in 2004 and, earlier, for President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Democrats did the same for former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 1996 and 2012, respectively.

“You’re showing the support of your incumbent president” when a state doesn’t hold a primary, said Katon Dawson, the state’s former GOP chairman. “Certainly people have the right to have primaries and petitions. It’s a privilege for a party to do that.”

Another reason to pass on a primary: Statewide elections are expensive, really expensive, Dawson said.

“Putting on a primary, in modern history, can cost a couple of millions of dollars, up to $3.2 million to have a presidential primary,” Dawson said. “There is no fallout not to have a primary on the presidential level, in my opinion.”

But not every Republican is on board.

Scott Malyerck, the party’s former executive director from 2005-07, told McClatchy it would be a mistake.

Primaries “make nominees stronger candidates” by giving them more experience campaigning and debating the issues, he said.

“If Donald Trump is strong, he will win the primary,” said Malyerck, now a S.C. political consultant. “Would we close down a state primary because Henry McMaster is popular with Republicans?”