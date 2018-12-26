The rest of 2018 may be famously hot, but forecasts call for umbrellas in Columbia

The closer the weekend gets, the more likely it is that the forecast predicted by the National Weather Service office in Columbia will be accurate.
Based on the NWS predictions, the last weekend of 2018 is expected to be warm and wet in Columbia and the Midlands.
It is forecast to start raining Thursday, and it might not stop until it is a new year, according to NWS forecasts.
There is an 80-percent chance of precipitation on Thursday night, and it will become a 90-percent chance of rain on Friday, the NWS reported on its website. During that stretch, Columbia is under a flood advisory, according to the NWS.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The possibility of showers drops to the 30-40 percent range on Friday night and Saturday, but is forecast to rise to a 70-percent chance of rain on Saturday night and through Sunday, the NWS reported.
Although there is a slightly lower chance of rain through Jan. 1, 2019, those attending New Year’s Eve parties and the Famously Hot New Year celebration in downtown Columbia will need to prepare for the possibility they will get wet.
According to the NWS, there is a 50-percent chance of rain on Dec. 31, and that likelihood rises to 60 percent on New Year’s Day.
What Midlands residents will not have to worry about is any possibility of snow as the calendar changes to 2019. Temperatures are predicted to be well above freezing for the end of December, according to the NWS.
The mercury could rise to 72 degrees on Friday, the NWS predicted, with possible highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
For New Year’s Eve revelers, the temperature is predicted to be no lower than 52 degrees on Monday night, according to the NWS.
Forecasts show similar predictions in the possibility of rain and warm temperatures across South Carolina — specifically Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville — for the rest of 2018, the NWS reported on its website.
There is so much rain predicted for the Upstate, that the Greenville area is under a flood watch from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, according to the NWS.
“Periods of moderate to heavy rain will lead to excessive runoff in many areas. Some creeks and streams will overflow and flood low water crossings,” WYFF reported.
Comments