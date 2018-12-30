South Carolina

Cops use Facebook to find ─ and shame ─ SC man who dropped phone while running from them

By Teddy Kulmala

December 30, 2018 11:41 AM

Deputies in Berkeley County, SC, arrested a man they say dropped his phone while running from police. He faces drug charges in addition to charges for fleeing police, according to authorities.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Deputies in the Lowcountry used Facebook to help find ─ and publicly shame ─ a man who dropped his cellphone while running from officers.

In a Facebook post that’s been shared more than 2,400 times since Friday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office wrote: “Does anyone know Shawn Hagan? (Not asking for a friend) We would really like to return his phone. Next time, secure all valuables before running.”

The post included a screenshot of a post that appeared to have been written by Hagan on his Facebook page but was actually written by deputies who picked up his phone: “Hi shawn, you lost your phone while running from the police. Contact Berkeley county sheriff’s office if you want it back.”

In a second post Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said deputies have captured Hagan, thanks to the tips they received on Facebook.

Hagan, 30, was arrested after he again tried to run from deputies Saturday, according to the post. He faces drug charges and charges for running from police.

