SC lawmakers’ plan to borrow money for colleges, state buildings could already be dead

By Maayan Schechter

January 03, 2019 12:38 PM

Fall leaves surround the grounds of the South Carolina State House Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
A plan to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to repair crumbling state-owned buildings and colleges appears to be near dead less than a week before the General Assembly returns to Columbia.

New S.C. House budget committee chairman Murrell Smith told reporters Thursday he predicts a bond bill will not pass the Legislature in 2019. Such a proposal would come through Smith’s powerful Ways and Means Committee.

“If I had to predict, I would say no,” the Sumter Republican said. “When the governor ( Republican Henry McMaster) is opposed to a bond bill, ... I don’t know if there’s an opportunity to pass a bond bill and get a veto-proof majority to agree on that.”

Separately, a Republican senator said lawmakers shouldn’t borrow the money in a year when it has $1 billion in new money to spend. Half of that — nearly $549 million — is reserved in the state’s budget for one-time costs, such as building maintenance projects.

“Why not use one-time money now” on fixing crumbling buildings and colleges, state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, asked Tursday.

The General Assembly has not passed a bond bill in nearly two decades, a once regular occurrence before the 2008-09 Recession when deep budget cuts, particularly to higher education, were made.

In the meantime, without bonding, the state’s buildings have “suffered,” said S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York.

“From that vantage point, we are way behind on where we need to be,” he said Thursday. “We have not used a business model since 2002 to move South Carolina forward, and we’re paying for it.”

South Carolinians are split on whether to support a bond bill.

A 2017 Winthrop poll said 47 percent of S.C. residents would oppose a bond bill to pay for maintenance. Another 46 percent said they would favor it. Six percent were unsure, and 2 percent refused to answer the poll question.

“There is no question we need a bond bill in this state to address the educational needs in this state,” said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington.

Maayan Schechter

