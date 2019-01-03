Chester gang member involved in councilman’s 2014 death caught for Christmas shooting

A fugitive gang member wanted for a Christmas Day shooting at a nightclub has been caught after more than a week on the run, police said.

Quinton McClinton, 30, was arrested Thursday by police from Chester, South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division and other police agencies, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy for Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

“Quinton McClinton is in custody and he was captured without incident,” Sprouse said.





McClinton is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 25 shooting of Kochese Gregory in the pool hall of a Chester club. Gregory, 42, was shot in the chest and survived the shooting, Sprouse said.





$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

McClinton also is charged with stalking, burglary, and assault and battery, according to Chester County jail records. Those charges are from an assault Dec. 1, 2018, in the city of Chester, said Makeesharia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department. In the Dec. 1 incident there were two victims, Tobias said.

McClinton was being held Thursday afternoon at Chester County jail pending a bond hearing on the charges from both the Chester County sheriff and Chester city police.

McClinton served prison time for his accessory role in the 2014 murder of Chester City Council member Odell Williams, a retired Chester Police Department officer.

Court testimony in the Williams killing identified McClinton as the ringleader of a robbery plot by Chester gang members. The scheme turned violent when Williams was gunned down after a shootout and chase through Chester.





McClinton is a documented member of the Roundtree Circle gang, Sprouse said.

Another gang member, Christopher Moore, is serving life in prison for the murder after being identified as the shooter.

McClinton has previous convictions in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

McClinton pleaded guilty in November 2018 to possession of marijuana inside the South Carolina prison at Kershaw while incarcerated in 2017. McClinton was in the Lancaster County prison for convictions for accessory after the fact of a murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery from the Odell Williams case, court records show..