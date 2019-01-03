Police seek public’s help in SC, NC in disappearance of missing Lancaster girl, 14

Lancaster County police are seeking a 14-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Ryanna Calli Thames is being looked for in both South Carolina and North Carolina, police said.

She was last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday at her family’s home in the 2200 block of Sunshine Road, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The family lives east of the city of Lancaster near S.C. 9.

She was reported missing Thursday morning after family members found she was gone.

Ryanna is 5 feet tall with long red hair, Barfield said. She was wearing blue and pink shorts and a tie-dyed T-shirt when last seen Wednesday night, police said.

She has friends and acquaintances in both Charlotte and Concord, N.C., and could be in either of those locations, Barfield said.

Anyone who sees Ryanna or knows of her location is asked to call 911, the Lancaster sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388, or any law enforcement agency.