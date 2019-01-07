South Carolina

Can SC Democrats help 'Draft Beto' to run for president in 2020?

By Bristow Marchant

January 07, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC

He’s not even running for president yet, but one potential Democratic candidate is already getting the support of some South Carolina operatives.

Former S.C. Rep. Boyd Brown has become a national senior adviser to an effort to draft former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke to run for president in 2020, Brown told Politico on Monday.

Tyler Jones, a consultant on Joe Cunningham’s upset congressional campaign in SC’s 1st District last November, told the Charleston Post and Courier he would be a state director for the “Draft Beto” effort.

Both men preivously worked together on then-Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley’s bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016. Brown, a former member of the Democratic National Committee, served as state chairman of O’Malley’s presidential campaign. Jones was a state director for O’Malley that year.

The former Maryland governor has endorsed an O’Rourke run in 2020.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, built a national profile for himself last year in his campaign against Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. O’Rourke narrowly lost the race by 50.9 percent to 48.3 percent, a slimmer margin than Democrats normally run in statewide races in the Lone Star State.

The “Draft Beto” group aims to raise $1 million in hopes of convincing O’Rourke a national base exists for a run at the Democratic nomination.

Democrats have already begun to focus on the 2020 race this year. Later this month, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., will speak at a fundraiser for the Spartanburg County Democratic Party — a possible prelude to his own presidential run.

