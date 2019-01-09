South Carolina

Live updates from Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration today

By Bristow Marchant

January 09, 2019 09:18 AM

Tom Barton tbarton@thestate.com
COLUMBIA, SC

Today is the big day for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster will be sworn in for a full term as South Carolina’s 117th governor on the steps of the S.C. State House at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s top figures began gathering at McMaster’s home church, Columbia’s First Presbyterian, for a prayer service prior to McMaster taking the oath of office.

Lawmakers and state constitutional officers joined former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and ambassador to Canada David Wilkins for Wednesday morning’s service.

Stay here for updates from today’s festivities, and follow The State’s Tom Barton, Maayan Schechter and Avery Wilks to follow events live.

