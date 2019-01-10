Shoplifting ring stole $75k of merchandise from Home Depot and Lowe’s, SC cops say

Merchandise worth more than $70,000 was stolen from Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in South Carolina by a shoplifting ring, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.
The suspects stole the merchandise, then gave it to the operation’s “ringleader,” Thomas Brenore Sullivan, in exchange for “money and/or drugs,” police said in the news release. Once the shoplifted merchandise was in his possession, the 66-year-old Sullivan would take it to flip at local flea markets, according to police.
Read Next
Stolen goods worth thousands sold at flea market, 70-year-old woman in jail, Lexington Police say
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police said they have arrested six suspects involved in the operation, including Sullivan, while four others are still wanted, per the news release.
The suspects were identified by video surveillance at the Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, police said in the news release. Approximately $76,000 worth of merchandise was shoplifted — with about $71,000 taken from Home Depot and more than $5,000 of goods stolen from Lowe’s.
In the news release police reported that much of the stolen merchandise, about $65,000 worth, has been recovered.
Photos of the recovered merchandise show the shoplifters stole tools, power tools, tires, ladders and more.
In addition to Sullivan, suspects that have been arrested include Frank Joseph Adragna, Jr., 49; Antonio Lee Anderson, 40; Christine Lee Bradley, 49; Jessica Lucy Smith, 38; and Marcus Carnelius Williams, 49, according to the news release.
The suspects still wanted by police are Thomas Earl Greene, 46; Carlton Kerry Kelly, 50; Tony Lavonia Owens, 45; and Timothy Cornell Shelby, 54, per the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME or submit an online tip.
Comments