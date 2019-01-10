’Come on down!’ ‘The Price is Right’ is coming to SC — here’s how you can spin the wheel

Ever wanted a chance to spin the Big Wheel? “The Price is Right Live” is coming to Charleston, South Carolina in April.
The touring version of the long-running game show will be at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on April 9, according to the event listing on Facebook.
StubHub has tickets listed on sale from about $55 to $140.
The tour will also take the game show to Macon, Georgia on April 6, Athens, Georgia April 7, Charlotte, North Carolina on April 10, and in Durham, North Carolina April 11, according to the show website.
People do not have to pay for tickets to put their name in the hat for a chance to play, according to the game show’s site. Anyone who shows up on time can register for a chance to get up on stage.
“Contestants are picked from those who register prior to the show. Registration takes place at the PAC starting three hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. start time,” according to WPDE.
Contestants for each show invited to “come on down” and spin the Big Wheel are picked at random from people who register before the show, “The Price is Right Live” website explains.
The touring version of “The Price is Right” is separate from the televised game show hosted by Drew Cary on CBS, which is taped in Los Angeles.
Bob Barker hosted the show for 35 years before handing the reigns to comedian Drew Carey in 2007, according to USA Today.
