After Clemson brings home trophy, USC alum sings the ‘National Championship Blues’

By Emily Bohatch

January 11, 2019 10:13 AM

While some are happy to see a National Championship trophy going to a South Carolina team, Clemson’s win has one USC alumnus feeling the blues.

Nashville Singer Songwriter Patrick Davis wrote a song about how he and other Gamecocks fans have the “Clemson keeps winning National Championship Blues.”

A video of him playing “Big Ole Cock Blues” was uploaded to his Facebook page, and since garnered more than 90,000 views.

“I wrote this lil’ ditty hungover this mornin’ ... just to try & get a laugh from a few of my close Gamecock & Tiger buddies,” Davis posted Tuesday.

“I think we all probably woke up this morning feeling a little bit like this right here,” Davis said in the video, playing a boozy riff.

In the song, Davis poked fun at the Gamecock’s rival, talking about a time where the two teams were more evenly matched.

“Oh we had their number. Yeah, that’s for sure. Beat them five times in a row. We were happy before. But my, oh my, how things have changed,” he sang.

The singer even mentioned freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Dabo ain’t going to lose as long as he’s got that long haired quarterback,” Davis sang.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter and data keeper for The State. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

